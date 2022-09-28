On the Campaign Trail

Maura Healey Endorses Judith García

Gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey recently announced her support for Chelsea City Councilor Judith Garcia’s state representative campaign. The news comes after both candidates won their Democratic primaries on September 6.

Healey has more than 15 years of experience in public service, including two terms as the Massachusetts attorney general. She announced her campaign for governor in January 2022, promising to invest in housing, public transportation, the clean energy economy, and job training for Massachusetts.

“As Massachusetts faces challenges like curbing our carbon emissions, combatting homelessness, protecting reproductive rights, and expanding worker protections, I know Judith will deliver results for her community and the entire state,” Healey said in her endorsement statement.

Since announcing her candidacy for state representative in February of 2022, García has vowed to advocate for working families and to tackle the issues that affect them most. Throughout her seven years on the Chelsea City Council, she has championed issues ranging from affordable housing to access to education and environmental justice. During the most intense COVID-19 lockdowns, Garcia led recovery and response efforts in the city, spearheading the creation of $1.5M emergency relief fund for small businesses, securing a $25k relief fund for burial costs for Covid-19 victims, and raised $10k for Chelsea’s food pantry.

“Maura Healey is a fantastic leader and a great person,” García said. “I admire the innovation and boldness she has brought to her positions and campaign, and I am honored to accept her endorsement.”

