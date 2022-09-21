News in Briefs

Harvest Fest in Everett

The City of Everett will host Harvest Fest on Saturday, September 24, from 1-4 pm.

Located at 199 School St., this event will have a pop-up farmer’s market to increase our resident’s access to locally sourced produce.

There will be various local organizations, fresh produce, Everett restaurants, crafts, and live music. This event is free and open to all and will emphasize community, food access, and multiculturalism.

We will also have activities centered around Hispanic Heritage Month. A great turnout is expected and will provide an excellent opportunity to revitalize Broadway.

Our top priority for this event is finding alternative ways to increase access to fresh foods in our urban center.

DeMaria Announces October Senior Social

In celebration of Italian Heritage Month, Mayor Carlo DeMaria and The Council on Aging are pleased to announce a very special Senior Social for Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 at Anthony’s Restaurant, 105 Canal St, Malden from 11:45am until 3pm.

The COA has chosen a delicious meal featuring antipasto salad, ravioli, chicken marsala, roasted potatoes, seasonal vegetables, coffee and dessert. You will also enjoy dancing to your favorite tunes with none other than Ray Cavicchio.

Tickets are available for purchase at The Connolly Center from October 3 through October 14. For additional information please call 617-394-2323 or 617-394-2260.

DeMaria Announces Hazardous Waste Day

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the City of Everett will be hosting Hazardous Waste Day on Sunday, October 2 from 10am to 4pm at the Rivergreen Park parking lot at 1 Rivergreen Drive.

The City will be partnering with Trident Environmental Group, a specialty waste company, to help dispose the hazardous items collected.

Please be prepared to show proof of residency because it is required to participate in the event and will be checked on site.

“Properly disposing hazardous waste items is essential to keeping our environment clean,” said Mayor DeMaria. “The City of Everett is committed to maintaining a clean community, and by partnering with Trident Environmental Group, we can ensure that these items will be properly disposed.”

Items that will be accepted for disposal at the event are as follows:

• General Household Materials: Acids (Corrosives), Aerosol Cans, Art Supplies, Batteries, Chemistry Set Chemicals, Fiberglass Resins, Furniture, Floor, Metal Polishes & Strippers, Hobby Supplies (Rubber Cement, Airplane Glue, etc.), Moth Balls/Crystals, Oil Pant & Paint Thinners, Varnish, Stain & Shellac (No Latex Paint Allowed), Paint Strippers, Photography Chemicals, Rug & Upholstery Cleaners, Solvent Adhesives, Turpentine & Other Paint Solvents, Wood Preservatives.

• Lawn and Garden Materials: Cesspool Cleaners (Corrosives), Flammable Liquids/Gasoline, Flea & Tick Powders, Fire Starters, Fungicides, Herbicides, Insecticides, No-Pest Strips, Pesticides, Poisons, Pool Chemicals, Propane Tanks (Small).

• Bathroom Products: Hair Dye, Nail Polish Remover, Toilet Cleaners.

• Laundry Materials: Brighteners, Chlorine Bleach, Spot Removers, Spray Starch, Whiteners.

• Kitchen Materials: Drain Cleaners, Lighter Fluids, Over Cleaners.

• Automotive Products: Antifreeze, Batteries (Auto, Motorcycles, etc.), Brake Fluid, Carburetor Cleaner, Radiator Flush, Solvents & Degreasers, Tire Cleaners, Transmission Fluid, Waste Fuels (Gasoline, Kerosene, etc.)

Items that will be not accepted for disposal at the event are as follows:

• Appliances, Ammunition, Fireworks, Explosives, Gunpowder, Unknown Cylinders, etc., Asbestos, Commercial Hazardous Waste, Electronics, Gas Cylinders (Other than Propane), Metal tanks, Other than Propane (e.g. Freon, Helium, Acetylene), Hypodermic Needles & Medical Sharps, Prescription Medications, PCBs, Radioactive Materials, Smoke Detectors and Tires.