Everett Rolls to a 42–0 Victory Over Somerville

Special to the Independent

The Everett High football team opened its Greater Boston League schedule with a 42-0 victory over Somerville on the Highlanders’ home field last Friday night.

Coach Rob DiLoreto’s defending league champions scored on its first six possessions in the first half. And in a display of teamwide talent, six different players scored touchdowns.

Matthew LaMonica finished off the opening drive with a 1-yard run for a touchdown. Placekicker Adonis Santos booted the first of his four PATs in the game to give Everett a quick 7-0.

With the Everett defense holding Somerville’s offense in check, the Tide struck again for a score on a 29-yard TD pass from senior quarterback Kamarri Ellerbe to junior Christian Zamor. Ellerbe had three touchdown passes in the game.

Jayden Prophete raced 48 yards for a touchdown, taking advantage of some great blocking up front by the Everett linemen to give Everett a 20-0 lead after one quarter.

Everett’s offensive firepower continued with a 22-point second-quarter output. Damien Lackland, who was impressive in the season opener versus Xaverian, rushed for a 4-yard touchdown. Giacobbe Ward scored his first touchdown of the season on a 44-yard pass play.

Ellerbe completed the game’s scoring with a 3-yard touchdown connection to Pedro Rodriguez.

DiLoreto Pleased With Team’s Overall Effort

Coach Rob DiLoreto was pleased with his team’s potent performance on both sides of the football.

“Our kids really played fast and physical, and I was very proud of the execution in all three phases of the game,” said DiLoreto.

Lynn English Is Next Up

Everett (1-1), who is ranked 16th in Danny Ventura’s Sweet 16 poll, hosts Lynn English (0-2) Friday at 6 p.m.

“They have some talent,” said DiLoreto. “I’m sure they’re working on cleaning up some things. They’re a good team. They present some problems for everybody.”

In an interesting story, Lynn English first-year head coach Anthony LaFratta was a Lynn English junior sideline assistant when he was growing up in Peabody (where he played varsity football). His father, John LaFratta, was an assistant coach at English at the time and young Anthony would assist on the sidelines. Anthony would no doubt love to earn his first win as a head coach against Everett, the defending GBL champions.