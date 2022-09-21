City of Everett Honors Joseph Penta at Veteran Square Dedication

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and the City of Everett recently honored and paid tribute to World War II veteran, longtime Everett police officer and community member Joseph Penta.

The event was emceed by the City of Everett’s Director of Veterans Affairs Antoine Coleman, who is also a military veteran and longtime Everett community member.

Mayor DeMaria joined with members of the Penta family on Broadway next to Dairy Maid, which Penta bought in 1981 and his family still currently operates.

Penta grew up in Everett and graduated Everett High School in 1939. He served his community as an Everett police officer for 32 years, worked his way up to lieutenant and earned the Medal of Valor for stopping a bank robbery in which his partner was shot and wounded.

Penta is also a local hero who saved a young man’s life with critical first aid following an incident at a game at Everett stadium and saved a young child from a burning building.

Not only did Penta serve his community, but he also served his country in the United States Army during World War II right after he graduated high school. He served as an airplane technician and was also on the Army boxing team, which is a sport he actively participated in. He is a decorated veteran and his distinguished service earned him the Good Conduct medal, the World War II Campaign medal, the European, African and Middle East Campaign medal and the World War II Victory medal.

“Greatness is the word that comes to mind when I think of Joseph Penta,” said DeMaria. “We are so lucky to be able to have opportunities like this to come together and celebrate greatness in our community.”

DeMaria is honored that he was able to dedicate the Square in memory of Penta and spoke about the veteran’s impact on the community.

“None of this greatness is surprising when you think of Joseph Penta as a person,” said DeMaria. “He was a devoted brother, husband, father and grandfather. He worked hard so his family could have a good life, and he performed his acts of greatness so all of us could have a good community to be proud to call our home. It is my honor to be able to dedicate this Square in the memory of Joseph Penta.”