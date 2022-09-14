Artists Selected for the Annual Everett Community Art Walk

Integral Arts Everett is proud to announce artists have been chosen to be featured in the upcoming Everett Community Art Walk October 1 – November 5, 2022.

“We received a stunning array of applications across many visual art forms, and we are truly inspired by the level of artistry, hard work, and talent among our applicants. We couldn’t be more well-pleased to showcase their work,” says Karyn Alzayer, Founder and Board President of Integral Arts Everett.

With organizations across the city ready to host over 40 pieces of artwork, the Everett Community Art Walk is poised to present an engaging art adventure. At the same time, the Art Walk will be showcasing local artists and boosting traffic to local businesses. Artwork will be sprinkled across the city in local businesses and community organizations. Visitors will be invited to explore the city during the month of October to discover them all. This scavenger hunt exhibit will be free and open to the public, suitable for all ages.

The Everett Community Art Walk will feature the work of 25 local artists from local cities including Everett, Malden, and Medford. Participating artists are Karyn Alzayer, Nicayla Arzola, Salma Belguedari, Martha Chason-Sokol, Carina Flores-Sucuqui, Joanna Garren, Eleanor Gayhart, Evelyn Gayhart, Sioux Gerow, Jay Guananka, Linda T. Hurd, Yana Lapaix, Kien Lau, Lou Lim, Komal Markan, Karen McCune-Barca, Joyce Menna, Jackie Miller, Sarah Morrison, Tina M. Oliveri, Crystal Phan, Diana Sola Chacon, Liya Tedla, Rosene Wine, and Betania Zelalem.

The Everett Community Art Walk will be on display from October 1 through November 5. See Integral Arts Everett’s website at insegralartseverett.org for more information. The Everett Community Art Walk is supported in part by a grant from the Everett Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency