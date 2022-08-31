News McGonagle Thanks MBTA For Bus Replacements by Independent Staff • August 31, 2022 • 0 Comments State Rep. Joe McGonagle switched up his commute to the State House last week by checking out the MBTA Orange Line shuttles that are replacing Orange Line service until September 18 while the MBTA performs essential maintenance and structure studies. “I had a great, very comfortable and convenient ride on the new shuttles. Obviously, this whole situation is not ideal but I’m grateful to those who are helping to make the best of the situation. Kudos to the MBTA, the various private bus companies, local and Boston police and all those making this endeavor possible. Hopefully the Orange Line repairs move smoothly and normal commutes can return soon but until then I highly suggest checking out this great alternative!”