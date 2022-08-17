The Future of the Pope John Site: DeMaria Encourages Residents To Attend Community Meeting To Learn More About an Affordable Housing Opportunity

Special to the Independent

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is encouraging residents to attend an upcoming community meeting to learn more about the proposal from The Neighborhood Developers to use the land at 888 Broadway that is the site of the former Pope John High School and transform the parcel into affordable housing.

Representatives from The Neighborhood Developers and Hebrew Senior Life have joined with city staff to hold a series of meetings to give residents the opportunity to learn more about the proposed development. There will be two more meetings held. Residents may choose to attend on Wednesday, August 24 or on Wednesday, August 31. Both meetings will be held in the front parking lot at 888 Broadway from 6 to 8 PM. Rain dates will be on August 25 and September 1.

The City of Everett still owns the former Pope John High School location. A competitive public bidding process was conducted and The Neighborhood Developers were selected as the apparent successful bidder to demolish the former school and build affordable housing apartments at the location. City funds would not be used to construct or maintain this housing once built. These community meetings are being held to give residents a chance to learn more about the proposal.

“I have been transparent since the city first acquired this parcel that I believe it presents an important opportunity to increase the availability of affordable housing apartments in Everett, particularly for seniors and veterans,” said Mayor DeMaria. “I hope that residents will come and learn more about the proposal and give the team from The Neighborhood Developers and Hebrew Senior Life the chance to answer questions and share information about how they are working to help create more affordable housing options with the maximum preference allowed for Everett residents in a way that is designed to be respectful of the surrounding neighborhood.”

The series of community meetings are steps in the overall process needed to move the project forward. City Council approval is required for Mayor DeMaria to execute an agreement with The Neighborhood Developers to transfer the parcel to that organization. The proposal also would need to go before the Everett Planning Board and potentially the Zoning Board of Appeals.