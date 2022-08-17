Local Students in the News

Simao Earns Dean’s List Honors

Gabriel Simao of Everett earned Dean’s List honors for the Spring 2022 semester at Emerson College.

The requirement to make Dean’s List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester.

Simao is majoring in Media Arts Production and is a member of the Class of 2023.

About Emerson College

Based in Boston, Massachusetts, opposite the historic Boston Common and in the heart of the city’s Theatre District, Emerson College educates individuals who will solve problems and change the world through engaged leadership in communication and the arts, a mission informed by liberal learning. The College has 3,780 undergraduates and 670 graduate students from across the United States and 50 countries. Supported by state-of-the-art facilities and a renowned faculty, students participate in more than 90 student organizations and performance groups. Emerson is known for its experiential learning programs in Los Angeles, the District of Columbia, the Netherlands, London, China, and the Czech Republic as well as its new Global Portals, with the first program launching this fall in Paris. The College has an active network of 51,000+ alumni who hold leadership positions in communication and the arts. For more information, visit emerson.edu.

Local Students Named to Tufts Dean’s List

Tufts University recently announced the dean’s list for the Spring 2022 semester. Among students earning dean’s list honors are:

Brendan Amorin of Everett class of 2022

Vicki Do of Everett class of 2023

Ilisa Lama of Everett class of 2024

Sandra Le of Everett class of 2024

Yosselin Perez Ascencio of Everett class of 2023

Fre Tachbele of Everett class of 2025

Dean’s list honors at Tufts University requires a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.

Tufts University, located on campuses in Boston, Medford/Somerville and Grafton, Massachusetts, and in Talloires, France, is recognized among the premier research universities in the United States. Tufts enjoys a global reputation for academic excellence and for the preparation of students as leaders in a wide range of professions. A growing number of innovative teaching and research initiatives span all Tufts campuses, and collaboration among the faculty and students in the undergraduate, graduate, and professional programs across the university’s schools is widely encouraged.