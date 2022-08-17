Guerline Alcy Announces for State Representative

Special to the Independent

Guerline Alcy has announced her candidacy for State Representative for the 28th Middlesex District. The following is her statement:

As a State Representative, we have the capacity of bringing funding into the community to help improve the quality of life. My name is Guerline Alcy. I am running for State Representative to bring fresh ideas and positive solutions for working individuals and families to the State House. Running for this seat is about giving everyone a voice. Local government is incredibly important to residents’ everyday quality of life. The work of our State Representatives affects every person in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and can transform and empower communities. I have a true vision of how we can represent everyone in making decisions that benefit everyone.

I am a tenacious and diligent professional, who is compassionate about people and passionate about service. Born in Haiti, I arrived to the U.S. at the age of 11 with the hopes of carrying the importance of serving others. My work history includes 9 years at Everett City Hall, 12 years in the financial services industry, a restaurant manager, and campaign manager. I am a well-known and longtime warrior for children, youth, women, the elderly, and the community. For the last 9 years, I have been a community organizer, working towards a better, stronger, and healthier environment in the City of Everett. I have a strong passion to serve my community. My most important role is being a proud mother of three sons and a wife. I enjoy spending time with my family, reading, cooking, traveling, doing art shows, and rehabbing houses.

It is essential to improve education, economic development, and quality of life. We need good jobs, thriving small businesses, meaningful youth programs, affordable housing, and the best transportation options. We must identify and implement ways that make the system work for everyone.

We need strong, new leadership, who will actually produce results and not just talk or show up for photo ops. I am proud to run for the State Representative seat because Everett needs a real leader who will take a stand for all of us. The democratic primary election date is Tuesday, September 6, 2022. I look forward to meeting and listening to you! Please call me at (857) 326-1128 or email at [email protected] if you have any further questions. Thank you for reading about me and my passion to represent you at the State House.