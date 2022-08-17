20-Day Orange Line Shutdown To Begin August 19

The MBTA recently announced that the entire Orange Line will be shut down for 30 days starting on August 19 to complete repair work and make safety upgrades.

“The Orange Line closure will be used to address a maintenance backlog and planned construction investments, all of which are focused on safety improvements and returning the system to a state of good repair,” the MBTA said in an August 12 release. “Thirty days of 24-hour access will replace more than five years of Orange Line delays and weekend diversions.”

Work includes upgrading signal systems, replacing track, and other work as directed by the Federal Transit Association, the MBTA said.

Free shuttle buses will be offered between Oak Grove and Haymarket/Government Center, as well as between Forest Hills and Back Bay/Copley stations. Riders are encouraged to use the Green Line between Government Center ad Bay Bay stations.

“While all shuttle buses are fully ADA-accessible, accessible vans will also be available for any rider who prefers van service upon request,” the MBTA said in the release. “MBTA personnel will also be available at every station to assist riders in requesting this accessible van service. Due to the free shuttle bus service, RIDE trips that begin and end within ¾ mile of the Orange Line will be free for RIDE users during the 30-day shutdown.”

Use of the Commuter Rail is also encouraged, and riders can show a CharlieCard or CharlieTicket for free service on all lines in Zones 1A, 1, and 2.

The MBTA also said that additional Commuter Rail stops will be made at Forest Hills, Ruggles, Back Bay, North Station, Malden Center, and Oak Grove.

Additionally, the Highway Division of MassDOT has warned residents that there will be “increased traffic congestion as a result of roadway modifications necessary to support the MBTA’s replacement bus shuttles. The modifications will occur at numerous points along the shuttle routes and range from reconfiguring travel and turning lanes, curb work, installation of designated bus lanes at various locations, and changes to traffic signal timing at multiple intersections.”

The MBTA is urging residents to work from home if they are able and to also limit driving in the Orange Line area during the shutdown.

For more information, visit https://www.mbta.com/schedules/Orange/alerts.