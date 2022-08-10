Local Students in the News

Amorin Graduates from Tufts University
Approximately 3,275 students across all schools graduated from Tufts University on May 22 during a university-wide commencement ceremony that featured the awarding of honorary degrees to a number of academic, business and civic leaders making a positive impact on the world.
Brendan Amorin of Everett graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Tufts University.
In addition to the degree conferral, the ceremony featured an address by award-winning historian, scholar, and writer Erika Lee.
Tufts University, located on campuses in Boston, Medford/Somerville and Grafton, Massachusetts, and in Talloires, France, is one of the premier research universities in the United States.
Malden Catholic Students Achieve Honor Roll
Malden Catholic students have completed the coursework required for the third and fourth quarter of the 2021 – 2022 school year. The school has three categories for outstanding academic performance honors: Headmaster’s List (90 – 100 in all classes), First Honors (85 to 89 in all classes), and Second Honors (80 to 84 in all classes.)
Quarter Three
Headmaster’s List
Angelina Ang
Jonathan Beauvoir
Maya Fu
Evelyn Maradiaga
Lisbeth Monteagudo
Luca Morelli
Lily Van Campen
First Honors
Vincent Carbone
Lexy Dormevil Florez
Sophia Ingrando
Kristen Marchant
Frederika Noel
Second Honors
Arianne De Jesus
Wilhelmine Remy
Madsen Telusma
Quarter Four
Headmaster’s List
Angelina Ang
Maya Fu
Kristen Marchant
Lisbeth Monteagudo
Luca Morelli
First Honors
Vincent Carbone
Second Honors
Lexy Dormevil Florez
Sophia Ingrando
Wilhelmine Remy
Since 1932, Malden Catholic High School has shaped emerging leaders in our community, claiming a Nobel Laureate, a Senator, two ambassadors and countless community and business heads among its alumni. Annually, graduates attend some of the nation’s most renown universities including Harvard, Georgetown, Brown, Cornell, Dartmouth, Tufts, Georgia Tech, Boston College and Amherst College. Foundational to student success is Malden Catholic’s codivisional model which offers the best of both worlds, single-gender academics during the day and integrated social and extracurricular opportunities after school. Malden Catholic is known in the community for its rigorous academics, SFX Scholars Program and award-winning STEM program (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) with electives such as Robotics and Engineering Design. Malden Catholic curriculum is designed to improve individual growth mindset, leadership principles, success outcomes along with integrating the Xaverian values of trust, humility, compassion, simplicity and zeal. https://www.maldencatholic.org.