Local Students in the News

Amorin Graduates from Tufts University

Approximately 3,275 students across all schools graduated from Tufts University on May 22 during a university-wide commencement ceremony that featured the awarding of honorary degrees to a number of academic, business and civic leaders making a positive impact on the world.

Brendan Amorin of Everett graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Tufts University.

In addition to the degree conferral, the ceremony featured an address by award-winning historian, scholar, and writer Erika Lee.

Tufts University, located on campuses in Boston, Medford/Somerville and Grafton, Massachusetts, and in Talloires, France, is one of the premier research universities in the United States.

Malden Catholic Students Achieve Honor Roll

Malden Catholic students have completed the coursework required for the third and fourth quarter of the 2021 – 2022 school year. The school has three categories for outstanding academic performance honors: Headmaster’s List (90 – 100 in all classes), First Honors (85 to 89 in all classes), and Second Honors (80 to 84 in all classes.)

Quarter Three

Headmaster’s List

Angelina Ang

Jonathan Beauvoir

Maya Fu

Evelyn Maradiaga

Lisbeth Monteagudo

Luca Morelli

Lily Van Campen

First Honors

Vincent Carbone

Lexy Dormevil Florez

Sophia Ingrando

Kristen Marchant

Frederika Noel

Second Honors

Arianne De Jesus

Wilhelmine Remy

Madsen Telusma

Quarter Four

Headmaster’s List

Angelina Ang

Maya Fu

Kristen Marchant

Lisbeth Monteagudo

Luca Morelli

First Honors

Vincent Carbone

Second Honors

Lexy Dormevil Florez

Sophia Ingrando

Wilhelmine Remy

