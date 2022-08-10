FUN-damental Basketball Camp Completes Its 20th Season

Tony Ferullo of Revere is the only boys basketball head coach in the history of the Mystic Valley Regional Charter School.

Ferullo began coaching the MVRCS boys’ varsity team upon its inception 19 years ago and he’s still going strong, now approaching 300 wins at the helm of the Eagles’ basketball program.

MVRCS boys basketball head coach Tony Ferullo completed his 20th year as the director of the FUN-damential Summer Basketball Camp.

He is also the director of the Everett-based FUN-damental Summer Basketball Camp that is held each summer at the former Immaculate Conception School Gymnasium.

“We had a wonderful turnout,” reported Ferullo, 67, who previously coached at Revere High School for five years and at Newman Prep for one year. “Forty students, boys and girls in grades 3-8, representing seven communities, showed up and we had a great week of basketball. It was just great to be back in the gym and have the camp after missing the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The players participated in five days of basketball instructional drills and scrimmages, culminating with free throw and 3-point shooting contests and a Friday afternoon awards ceremony.

During the awards ceremony, Ferullo delivered an inspirational speech, telling the youths and their parents about the benefits of playing team sports and that improving one’s basketball skills takes hard work and dedication in the off-season. Ferullo’s love of basketball was evident during his remarks.

Ferullo was assisted on the camp coaching staff by Mystic Valley boys and girls varsity basketball players including co-captains Giovanni Soto of Saugus and Michael Tayag of Everett, and Sofia Blandino and Ava Green, both of of Everett.

Guest speakers at the camp were Quinsigamond Community College men’s basketball head coach John Preziosa and former MVRCS girls basketball 2,000-point scorer Menel Lamadzema, who continued her basketball career at Endicott College.