News City of Everett Celebrates National Night Out by Independent Staff • August 10, 2022 • 0 Comments Members of Lil Phunk, the official junior dance team for the Boston Celtics, busts some moves for the entertainment of all, during last week’s National Night Out that was celebrated around the country. Residents and their children gathered at Glendale Park to meet local police, fire and first responders up close and personal. Other organizations have joined in, all community based and usually free programs for residents. Chase from Paw Patrol makes his way through the crowd, during National Night Out in Everett.