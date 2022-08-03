News Signing the Crown Act by Independent Staff • August 3, 2022 • 0 Comments Senator Sal DiDomenico (far right) joined his colleagues and community leaders for the signing of his legislation – The CROWN Act – by Governor Baker in his State House office. Special guests included Mya and Deanna Cook – the sisters who were the inspiration for this legislation that prohibits the denial of employment and educational opportunities in places of work, schools, and school-related organizations because of hair texture or protective hairstyles, such as braids, locks, and twists, used by people by color. DiDomenico was one of the bill’s lead sponsors and helped shepherd the legislation through the Senate.