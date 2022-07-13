Training the Future: New EBNHC, AmeriCorps/CDC Partnership Will Build Next Generation of Public Health Leaders in the State

With a five-year, $400 million investment from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center (EBNHC) will be one of several health care providers to partner with AmeriCorps and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to recruit, train, and develop future physicians, nurses, social workers, and other professionals in the public health sphere, to address broader public health needs that have been exacerbated by the pandemic.

EBNHC CEO Greg Wilmot during the announcement of a new partnership between EBNHC,

AmeriCorps and the CDC to recruit and train the next generation of public health leaders.

The Massachusetts Service Alliance (MSA) CEO Emily Haber said seven Massachusetts-based health care organizations were among 82 grant recipients nationwide to begin implementing the new health care workforce development training program.

AmeriCorps members will help EBNHC by providing health education, helping patients navigate health and wellness follow-up, supporting health-related research, improving housing to lead to healthier outcomes, and assisting with testing and vaccination efforts and more.

“We are all still trying to recover from the stress that the pandemic has put on our Massachusetts communities,” said Emily Haber, Massachusetts Service Alliance CEO. “We are thrilled that we will have so many programs in Massachusetts that will be engaging AmeriCorps members in addressing pressing health concerns in our communities thanks to this new AmeriCorps/CDC initiative. The Public Health AmeriCorps members will join over 2,000 other AmeriCorps members that will be meeting critical needs across our communities next year in health, education, the environment, and workforce development.”

Haber said Public Health AmeriCorps is an example of a whole government approach to address the nation’s most pressing challenges. The partnership between AmeriCorps and the CDC leverages the expertise of both agencies, capitalizing on AmeriCorps’ experience managing some of the most prominent public service and workforce development programs in the nation while benefiting from CDC’s technical expertise as the country’s leading public health agency.

“East Boston Neighborhood Health Center is honored to partner with AmeriCorps to offer the next generation of healthcare leaders the opportunity to serve with us,” said EBNHC Chief Medical Officer Jackie Fantes. “As one of the nation’s leading community health centers, we see the power of high-quality, accessible healthcare to change lives every day. For those desiring to support health equity, we invite you to apply to our AmeriCorps post and lay the groundwork for what we feel is a fulfilling and exciting career path.”

AmeriCorps, the federal agency for volunteerism and national service, provides opportunities for Americans to serve their country domestically, address the nation’s most pressing challenges, improve lives and communities, and strengthen civic engagement. Each year, the agency invests in grants for local nonprofit, community, tribal, and state organizations; places more than 250,000 AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers in intensive service roles; and empowers millions more to serve as long-term, short-term, or one-time volunteers. Learn more at AmeriCorps.gov.