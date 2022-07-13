MJ Guida Excels, But Little League All-Stars Ousted From Tourney

MJ Guida was Everett Little League’s home run champion and top pitcher while leading the White Sox to the 2022 Major Division championship.

Guida continued his excellent play in the District 12 All-Star Tournament last week, but the Everett contingent fell to Melrose (3-1) and Somerville (5-4) in the double elimination event.

A hard-throwing 12-year-old righthander, Guida struck out eight batters and yielded four hits against Melrose in the opener at Sacramone Park.

“MJ pitched great – he’s an outstanding player,” said Everett coach Brian Savi. “He was definitely the star of the league.”

Guida also scored Everett’s only run on a wild pitch. Jovens Jean’s basehit had advanced Guida from first to third to help Everett take a 1-0 lead. Melrose scored three runs in the fifth inning. In the loss to Somerville, Guida had two hits.

Everett had defensive standouts in the two games. Tyler Schaefer, Everett’s starting catcher played very well in the opening game versus Melrose. Eleven-year-old second baseman Nicky Savi played strong defense in both games and had a single to centerfield in the Somerville game. Nick Young and Christian Bruno also represented the 11-year-old class with distinction and will join Savi as returning “players to watch” in the league in 2023.

The Everett 11-year-old team will begin play in the Jimmy Fund Tournament versus Melrose Wednesday at Sacramone Park. Brian Savi will coach the team in the tournament that continues through the second week of August. All proceeds from the tournament go to the Jimmy Fund.

The Everett 12-year-old team will also be competing in the Jimmy Fund Tournament in a separate 12-year-old division.