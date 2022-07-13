Koutoujian Attends White House Event

Special to the Independent

Middlesex Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian joined leaders from across the nation at the White House Monday, July 11 as President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. marked the passage of The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

The legislation was passed in June following mass shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas.

Pictured (left to right) Middlesex Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian, Norwood Police Chief William Brooks and IACP Deputy Executive Director Terrence Cunningham (former Wellesley, Mass. Police Chief) attended a White House event marking the passage of The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act on Monday, July 11, 2022.

“The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act is a crucially important piece of legislation. The bill provides for an enhanced review process for those under the age of 21 seeking to purchase firearms, while also providing new resources for critical community- and school-based public safety initiatives. In addition, it clarifies who must register as federally licensed firearm dealers,” said Sheriff Koutoujian. “I want to thank President Biden, Senators Chris Murphy and John Cornyn, and all those who worked tirelessly to craft and pass this bill. And though work remains to be done, I believe this legislation represents meaningful action in efforts to improve safety in our communities, our homes and our schools.”

In addition to the items listed above, the legislation:

• Adds convicted domestic violence abusers in dating relationships to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS).

• Creates federal straw purchasing and trafficking criminal offenses.

• Establishes funding for the creation and establishment of extreme risk protection order systems, as well as mental health, drug and veteran courts.

• Provides funding to expand mental health services in schools.

• Invests resources to help institute safety measures for schools, including training for school personnel.