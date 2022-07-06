News in Brief

DeMaria Announces Dates for Outdoor Movie Nights

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and the City of Everett are pleased to announce dates for our outdoor movie nights that will be held throughout the summer.

All residents are invited to an evening of watching fun and family-friendly films at Everett Stadium (Cabot St., Everett). Each movie night will feature a different film that everyone will be sure to enjoy.

The gates will open at 7:30pm and the movie will begin at approximately 8:30pm.

Popcorn and drinks will be provided at the event. We encourage everyone to bring their lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy films the whole family will love with other members of our community.

The movies being shown will be decided at a later date. We encourage everyone to follow us on Facebook at City of Everett and Instagram at cityofeverettma to stay updated about the movies we’ll be showing, any other updates and more.

Be sure to save these dates:

• Friday, July 15

• Friday, July 22

• Friday, August 12

• Friday, August 19

“Master and Commander: Far Side of the World” Screening on USS Constitution

USS Constitution and the USS Constitution Museum are hosting a series of free public Summer Movie Nights aboard the Ship this summer, including Master and Commander: Far Side of the World on Friday, July 15, 7:30 p.m.

Before the movie begins, guests will have a chance to participate in hands-on activities with Museum Educators and hear from Museum Public Historian, Carl Herzog.

Herzog will discuss how “Old Ironsides” is an apropos location to view Master and Commander: Far Side of the World, as USS Constitution was the inspiration for Acheron, the fictional French ship that torments Captain Jack Aubrey (Russell Crowe) throughout the movie. The similarities include Constitution’s design, construction, and reputation after defeating the British. He will also detail the film’s impressively accurate portrayal of life and battle in the age of sail, including a depiction of naval warfare in the period, and contrasts between British and American naval life on board.

“Old Ironsides’” crew screens each film on a projector for guests aboard the Ship’s top deck.

The events will be first come, first served due to space. General seating is available, and guests may bring their own chairs and blankets to use while viewing the movie.

Movie titles, dates, and times for upcoming Summer Movie Nights are available on the Museum’s website.

All guests age 18 and older are required to show a valid state or federal-issued photo I.D. or passport to board the Ship.

The USS Constitution Museum serves as the memory and educational voice of USS Constitution by offering award-winning exhibits where all ages can have fun while learning and exploring history together. The Museum’s mission is to engage visitors in the story of Constitution to spark excitement about maritime heritage, naval service, and the American experience. The Museum is open seven days a week with a pay-what-you-wish admission policy, and the Virtual Museum is open 24/7. The USS Constitution Museum is a 2022 winner in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice in the “Best History Museum” category and Boston Parents Paper’s Family Favorites in the “Historic Sites & Tours” and “Museums & Attractions” categories. For more information, visit usscm.org.

USS Constitution is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played a crucial role in

the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855. The active-duty Sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution provide free tours and offer public visitation as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history and maritime heritage and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence. USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and destroyed or captured 33 opponents. The ship earned the nickname of “Old Ironsides” during the war of 1812 when British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the Ship’s wooden hull.

Register for the 34th Annual Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk

Registration is now open for the 2022 Boston Marathon® Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai. Scheduled for Sunday, October 2, funds raised from the Walk support all forms of adult and pediatric patient care and cancer research at one of the nation’s premier cancer centers, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

The Jimmy Fund Walk is the only organized walk permitted on the famed Boston Marathon course and participants have the flexibility to choose from four distance options:

5K Walk (3.1 miles from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute)

10K Walk (6.2 miles from Newton)

Half Marathon Walk (13.1 miles from Wellesley)

Marathon Walk (26.2 miles from Hopkinton).

Whatever route walkers choose, participants will be treated to 12 refueling stations as well as poster-sized photographs of patients – Jimmy Fund Walk Heroes – displayed at each mile and half-mile marker as inspiration. All four routes of the Jimmy Fund Walk end at the Copley Square Finish Line with a celebration complete with food, music, and a speaking program.

If walkers wish to participate a bit closer to home, the Jimmy Fund Walk has flexible opportunities. Participants can also join the event virtually by “walking their way” from wherever they are most comfortable—in their neighborhood, on a favorite hiking trail, or on a treadmill at home. Virtual programming and supporting materials will be available.

The Jimmy Fund Walk has raised more than $155 million for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in its 33-year history. For additional information please email [email protected] or call 866-531-9255.

To register for the Jimmy Fund Walk (#JimmyFundWalk) or to support a walker, visit www.JimmyFundWalk.org or call (866) 531-9255. Registrants can enter the promo code NEWS for $5 off the registration fee. All registered walkers will receive a bib, medal, and a Jimmy Fund Walk T-shirt.