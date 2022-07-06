Everett Little League All-Stars Open Tourney Play at Sacramone

Special to the Independent

The Everett Little League 12-Year-Old All-Star team will play Melrose in the Mass. District 12 Tournament tonight (Wednesday) at 7:15 at Sacramone Park.

Jimmy Schaefer is the manager of the Everett contingent. Marc Freni and Brian Savi are the coaches.

The All-Star players are: Tyler Schaefer, AJ Palooza, John Van Campen, Jovans Jean, MJ Guida, Nick Young, Isahha Arce, Lorenzo Froio, Jarren Sanchez, Kyle Tiebieri, Ryan Tiebieri, Nick Savi, and Christian Bruno.

Four teams are competing in the double-elimination tournament. In addition to Everett and Melrose, teams representing Malden and Somerville will be contending for the title and the right to advance to the Sectionals.

The Williamsport Tournament, as it is known, will produce a Massachusetts state champion that will advance to the four-team New England Regionals (Mass., Maine, Vermont, and N.H.) in Bristol, Conn. In a change this year, the Connecticut and Rhode Island state champions will compete in the new Metro Region, also to be held in Bristol, Conn. The 2022 Little League World Series, held in Williamsport, Penn., is expanding to 20 teams overall.