News In Brief

Everett Democrats Elect Officers

The Everett Democratic City and Ward Committee met to reorganize its leadership team on Thursday, June 16 in a virtual Zoom meeting. The City Committee elected Mark Puleo, a longtime committee member, as its citywide Chair. The membership also elected Samantha Lambert as Vice Chair, Stephanie V. Smith as the Treasurer/Secretary, and James W. Henderson as the Affirmative Action and Outreach Officer.

“I’m grateful for the confidence the local committee members have placed in me and I look forward to working with the newly-elected officers at the city and ward level,” Puleo stated. “I also want to thank previous Co-Chairs Gerly Adrien and Patricia Cheever for their efforts over the last four years. And I wanted to extend special gratitude to Patti Cheever who has been leading the City Committee for 26 years. This is an incredible accomplishment, and we owe her a debt of gratitude for her hard work.”

At the Ward level, the following individuals were elected to two-year terms: In Ward Two, Stephanie Martins, Chair; Michelle Goudey, Vice Chair; John Goudey, Treasurer/Secretary; and James W. Henderson, Affirmative Action and Outreach Officer. In Ward Three, Darren Costa, Chair; Tricia DiDomenico, Vice Chair; Francis Parker, Treasurer/Secretary; and Richard Eliseo, Sr. Affirmative Action and Outreach Officer. In Ward Four, John P. Zakrosky, Jr., Chair; Jessica Gold Boots, Vice Chair; Timothy Boots, Treasurer/Secretary. And in Ward Five, Marcony Almeida-Barros, Chair; Kathleen Flanagan, Vice Chair; and Mark Puleo, Treasurer/Secretary. Wards One and Six were not able to organize at this time, but reorganization meetings for those wards will take place in the coming months.

Democratic City and Ward Committee is the local Democratic Party entity in our community, responsible for organizing local Democrats, working to elect Democrats to public office, and increasing Democratic registration in our neighborhoods. For more information to get involved or volunteer, please email the Committee at [email protected] or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/everettmadems.

Mayor DeMaria Announces July Senior Social

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and The Council on Aging (COA) are pleased to announce the monthly senior social for Wednesday, July 20, 2022 beginning at 11:45am at Anthony’s, which is located at 105 Canal Street in Malden.

This month The COA has chosen a delicious meal for you to enjoy. A garden salad, pasta, Roasted Stuffed pork, Roasted Potatoes, String beans with almonds, coffee, and dessert. You will also be in for a treat by dancing to our favorite, DJ TOMMY SHEEHAN.

Ticket sales begin July 5 in the COA office. For more information, please contact Cathi at 617-394-2323 or Andrea at 617-394-2260.