Free Training, Advanced Manufacturing 300-Hour Robotics Program Now Offered

By Judy Bass

Lots of people are looking for new career choices. Perhaps they re-examined their priorities and goals, want a fresh challenge, or seek a more flexible schedule with options for advancement.

They and others might want to sign up for the free, grant-funded, 300-hour program in Robotic Technician at Minuteman Technical Institute (MTI), the adult evening division of Minuteman Regional Vocational Technical High School in Lexington.

The program, which is sponsored by the Northeast Advanced Manufacturing Consortium (NAMC), begins on August 22, 2022 and ends on November 23, 2022. It will meet Monday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The program is tuition-free for qualified applicants.

NAMC Executive Director Maryanne Ham hopes that people will take advantage of this chance to train for jobs in a flourishing industry with plentiful openings.

“Robotics is a 21-st century field that has abundant career opportunities for trained workers who will make a competitive hourly wage,” she noted. “This program offers comprehensive training so graduates are ready for exciting, entry-level positions that feature excellent potential for growth.”

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, have their high school diploma or GED/HiSET and be unemployed or underemployed. Anyone interested must apply through email Deb Lipton, Career Councilor for MassHire, at [email protected] You must apply through a designated MassHire Career Center but you can also call the MTI office at 781-861-7151 for more information.

The MassHire Metro North Career Center is a partner in this program. Experts there will advise graduates of the program on resume writing and interviewing so they can more readily obtain employment.

The program prepares students for entry-level positions as robotic technicians. People in that role typically do troubleshooting, repairing, assembling and reassembling automated machines, said MTI Executive Director Nancy Houle.

“If students have an interest, a willingness to learn and can commit to the hours needed for the program,” said Houle, “they will be successful.”

This is the first time that the NAMC Robotics program has been offered at Minuteman, which has state-of-the-art robotics and engineering equipment.

“We’re always looking to work with training providers,” said NAMC Training Manager Theodora Markham.

She mentioned that people who successfully complete this program have a multitude of career paths open to them, possibly with some additional training, such as supply chain management, inventory management or human resources.

Once they are employed in the industry, she pointed out, they may have overtime opportunities and full benefits.

The Northeast Advanced Manufacturing Consortium (NAMC) is a successful collaborative partnership led by the MassHire Metro North, Merrimack Valley, Greater Lowell, and North Shore workforce boards. NAMC is dedicated to serving the workforce needs of the Northeast Massachusetts Advanced Manufacturing industry. Partners in this consortium include the MassHire Career Centers, local technical high schools, community colleges, and other educational institutions, community based organizations, various public and private funders and northeast advanced manufacturing companies. NAMC serves more than 200 area manufacturers and job seekers providing free training for dynamic 21st-century careers in Advanced Manufacturing. Intensive, hands-on instruction in key areas like Welding, CNC Machining and Robotics is offered, led by highly experienced professionals who guide students through each learning module at a pace that is comfortable and accessible for them. Guidance to programs that provide high school equivalency, math fundamentals, help for English Language Learners and study skills is available as well. Job readiness, including resume writing, interviewing preparation and linkages to employers, is done through MassHire Career Centers. With an 85% placement rate, program graduates can anticipate a career with exciting potential in a burgeoning profession.

For more information, please visit The Northeast Advanced Manufacturing Consortium (NAMC).