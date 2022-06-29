Celebration of Michael Joseph Matarazzo’s Life Planned for July 7 at Village Bar and Grill

Michael Joseph Matarazzo was an outstanding running back for the Everett High School football team, helping the Crimson Tide win three consecutive state championships in 2001, 2002, and 2003.

Michael, who was an accomplished singer, songwriter, and poet, died on April 17, 2022.

Michael’s friends, teammates, and Class of 2004 classmates, including multi-sport star Ross Pietrantonio and other former EHS student-athletes, will be holding a Celebration of Life for Michael on July 7, from 7 to 11 p.m., at Village Bar and Grill in Everett.

“We will celebrate his life – this is what Michael would’ve wanted,” said Pietrantonio, who played youth sports and attended Everett schools with Michael.

Michael Matarazzo was an integral part of the Crimson Tide’s march to three state titles under head coach John DiBiaso.

“We always said Michael was one of the top three underrated players that went through the program that a lot of people don’t talk about but made a huge impact and influence on the team and the program,” said Pietrantonio. “He was just a special kid. He deserves to be celebrated, so we’re all excited for this event.”

Pietrantonio said he and other EHS alumni have launched a non-profit foundation called, “The Lettermen.”

“This event will be the kickoff for the foundation,” said Pietrantonio. “Our focus for the non-profit is going to be youth sports engagement, mental health awareness, and mentorship. It’s going to be an all-inclusive group. Everyone is welcome to join. We hope to run five events a year and create scholarships for student-athletes that have not only performed well in the classroom and on the field but have also given back to the community.”

Pietrantonio is the president of The Lettermen Foundation. Other officers are Josh Del Gaizo, vice president, Everett Councilor-at-Large Stephanie Smith, treasurer, and Katie O’Neill, secretary.