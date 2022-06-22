Summer Movie Nights on “Old Ironsides” Start June 24

USS Constitution and the USS Constitution Museum and the USS Constitution Museum will host a series of free public Summer Movie Nights aboard the Ship this summer, beginning Friday, June 24. “Old Ironsides’” crew will screen each movie on a projector for guests aboard the Ship’s top deck.

The events will be first come, first served due to space. General seating is available, and guests may bring their own chairs and blankets to use while viewing the movie.

Prior to the screenings, Museum educators will offer free, all-ages activities and Public Historian Carl Herzog will discuss the Ship’s history as it relates to the movie being shown that evening.

Movie titles, dates, and times for the Summer Movie Nights are available on the Museum’s website.

All guests age 18 and older are required to show a valid state or federal-issued photo I.D. or passport to board the Ship.

About the USS Constitution Museum

The USS Constitution Museum serves as the memory and educational voice of USS Constitution by offering award-winning exhibits where all ages can have fun while learning and exploring history together. The Museum’s mission is to engage visitors in the story of Constitution to spark excitement about maritime heritage, naval service, and the American experience. The Museum is open seven days a week with a pay-what-you-wish admission policy, and the Virtual Museum is open 24/7. For more information, visit usscm.org.

About USS Constitution

USS Constitution is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855. The active-duty Sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution provide free tours and offer public visitation as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history and maritime heritage and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence. USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and destroyed or captured 33 opponents. The ship earned the nickname of “Old Ironsides” during the war of 1812 when British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the Ship’s wooden hull.