News In Brief

Mayor DeMaria Announces Tai Chi for Seniors

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and The Council on Aging are pleased to announce the return of Tai Chi for seniors at the Connolly Center (90 Chelsea Street) on Tuesdays at 11am beginning July 5.

Our instructor, Everett’s own, Judith King will lead the way to mindfulness, balance coordination, and movement using ancient Tai Chi techniques. Judith is an accomplished instructor with many years of experience to share with you. This is a great way to ease into a regular fitness routine. Whether as beginner or advanced, this class may be for you.

As always, please consult your doctor or medical professional before beginning any exercise routine. For additional information, please call The Connolly Center at 617-394-2323 or 617-394-2260