Free Arts at Sacramone Park

On Saturday June 11, ArtLabEverett offered a free Arts for Everett at Sacramone Park. Artists Martha Chason-Sokol and Sioux Gerow offered sculpture or printing projects for the twenty community participants. This summer program is made possible through grants from The Everett Cultural Council, Mass Cultural Council and Everett Citizen's Foundation. The next free Arts for Everett takes place on June 25 at Sacramone Park. For the full schedule of Free Art in Everett Parks by ArtLab Everett, visit www.artlabeverett.com. Pictured are Everett residents making sculptures and printmaking at Sacramone Park.