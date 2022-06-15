The Everett Fireman’s Relief Association and the Everett Fire Department Memorial Sunday Program

The Everett Fireman’s Relief Association and the Everett Fire Department held their annual Memorial Sunday Ceremony June 12. The impressive program was conducted at the Firefighters Memorial Stone adjacent to the Ferry Street Fire Station

. The deceased members of the Everett Fire Department who were recognized for their outstanding service in the department and protecting residents during their careers in public safety were Chief David Butler, Captain Albert Odian, Private Thomas MacMillan, Private Joseph DeGeorge, and Private Louis DeAngelo. Fire Capt. Derek C. Perretti, master of ceremonies for the program, paid tribute to the five firefighters during the Roll Call of the Departed, with the ceremonial sounding of the fire bell following each name that was announced at the assemblage of family members and guests.

Members of the Everett Fire Department are pictured at the Memorial Sunday Ceremony held June 12.

Fire Capt. Jason Lewis places a memorial wreath during the ceremony.

The Everett Fire Department Honor Guard led the procession of firefighters into the ceremony. Mayor Carlo DeMaria, Sen. Sal DiDomenico, Rep. Joseph McGonagle, and Fire Lt. Craig Hardy were the speakers at the program. Bishop Robert G. Brown of the Zion Church Ministries offered the opening and closing prayers. Everett Fire Chief Scott A. Dalrymple delivered the welcoming remarks. Members of the Saint Thomas Aquinas High Class of 2022, Madison LaForce, Rory Perretti, and Ashleyrose Saffie, along with Brenda LaForce, former director of the school’s Chamber Choir, sang the National Anthem and other selected songs during the program.