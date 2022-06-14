Holly Garcia Graduates From Mass. School of Law

When Holly Garcia was 10 years old, she decided she wanted to be a lawyer. “My parents had gotten divorced, and I actually had a guardian ad litem assigned to me,” said Garcia. “Everything my guardian was doing to help me at that time, I wanted to be able to do that for others. When I was a senior in college, I actually became a volunteer guardian ad litem for the state of New Hampshire.” Garcia, 31, is one step closer to her dream of practicing law full time. She graduated from the Massachusetts School of Law on June 3, receiving her Juris Doctor degree during the commencement exercises held at the Collins Center in Andover. She was honored as the recipient of the Dean’s Award in recognition of her “embodying the best of the Massachusetts School of Law by supporting her classmates and overcoming all of the challenges that she faced” during her law school experience. Displaying impressive leadership qualities, Garcia was president of the Student Bar Association and the Diversity Alliance and volunteered for the MSLAW Meal Moderator Program that served hot meals monthly to residents of the Greater Lawrence YMCA. Garcia began her law school studies as a full-time night student in August, 2018. She attended 20 classes on the Andover campus but part of her in-person experience was interrupted by COVID-19 and moved to a remote-learning experience. Garcia currently works in the clerk’s office at Middlesex Superior Court, a position she held during her law school career. “I worked full time during the day and was a full-time student at night,” said Garcia. “I am involved in a lot in the City of Everett as well.” Indeed Garcia has a commendable and exemplary record of community service among several Everett organizations. She serves as the chairperson of the Everett Citizens Foundation, the faith formation director for Immaculate Conception, a Girl Scout leader, the Everett High School varsity cheerleading coach, and third vice president of the ‘E’ Club of Everett. Garcia is a 2009 graduate of Everett High School, receiving recognition for 14 years of perfect attendance in the school district. She is a 2013 graduate of Southern New New Hampshire University, receiving her Bachelor’s degree in Justice Studies. She continued in her education at SNHU, receiving a Master’s degree in 2015 in Psychology. Garcia is busy preparing for the Massachusetts state bar exam that will be administered in July.