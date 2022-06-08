News in Brief

Everett Firefighters Memorial Sunday

The Annual Memorial Sunday service will be this Sunday, June 12, at 9 a.m. at the Everett Firefighters memorial stone at the corner of Ferry and Elm. This is the first ceremony since 2019. The Everett Firefighters be honoring The following deceased members:

Chief David Butler

Captain Albert Odian

Private Joseph DeGeorge

Private Thomas MacMillian

Private Louis DeAngelo

Mayor DeMaria Announces June Senior Social

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and The Council on Aging (COA) are pleased to announce the June Senior Social scheduled for Wednesday, June 15, at 11:15am at Anthony’s Restaurant located at 105 Canal Street in Malden. The COA has chosen a delicious meal for you to enjoy that includes; Soup, Garden Salad, Glazed Baked Ham, Mashed potatoes, vegetables, coffee, and dessert. You will enjoy dancing to the song stylings of Ray Cavicchio and his band. Tickets can be purchased at The Connolly Center located at 90 Chelsea Street in The COA Office. For additional information please call Cathi at 617-394-2323 or Andrea at 617-394-2260.

FUN-damental Basketball Camp Open to Boys and Girls in Local Area

The FUN-damental Basketball Camp, open to boys and girls in local area cities and towns, will be held July 25 to July 29, 2022 at the Immaculate Conception Parish Center, located at 51 Summer Street in Everett.

The camp will be held between the hours of 9:00 am and 1:00 pm for boys and girls entering grades 3 thru 8 as of September, 2022. The cost of the camp is $100.

Tony Ferullo, boys’ varsity basketball coach at Mystic Valley Regional Charter School in Malden, will be the Director of the camp.

The purpose of the camp is:

• To provide all campers with the fundamental tools to help them become better basketball players;

• To create a positive atmosphere where the camper will learn and have fun at the same time; and

• To instill the spirit of the game into all campers, and inspire them to continue playing the game either competitively or just for fun.

Each camper, who will receive a T-shirt and certificate, will participate in

various drills, scrimmages and individual contests. Special guests will speak and share their personal basketball tips. An awards ceremony will take place on the last day of the camp, and parents and friends are welcome to attend.

For more information about the FUN-damental Basketball Camp, please contact

Camp Director Tony Ferullo: 857-312-7002 or [email protected]

Mayor DeMaria Announces Senior Shuttle Being Offered to Everett Seniors

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and The Council on Aging, thanks to a grant from The Executive Office of Elder Affairs, are once again pleased to announce, “Door to Door” Senior transportation with SCM Transportation. Shuttle Services are available for Everett seniors in need of transportation to and from medical appointments and for local scheduled nutritional shopping to Stop and Shop, Market Basket, and Wegmans. To arrange for transportation or for a shopping schedule please call 617-625-1191. For additional information, please call The Council on Aging at 617-394-2323 or 617-394-2260.

East Coast, West Coast Sheriffs Agree To Friendly Wager on NBA Finals

The momentum leading up to the long-awaited matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics has garnered much attention, including from the sheriffs of both San Francisco and Middlesex County, Massachusetts.

San Francisco Sheriff Paul Miyamoto and Middlesex Sheriff Peter Koutoujian – colleagues and friends through Major County Sheriffs of America (MCSA) – spoke by phone this weekend, agreeing to a wager for charity.

“It’s been 58 years since we’ve faced off in the Finals and I am confident that our Warriors are going to take the trophy,” said Sheriff Miyamoto. “But everyone will be a winner because the runner up has to make a donation to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of their respective county.”

Besides the donation, the losing sheriff will pose for a photo, wearing the apparel of the 2022 NBA Championship team, which will be posted to social media.

“Golden State and the Bay State are leaders on and off the court. Sheriff Miyamoto and I, as well as our staffs, have partnered through MCSA to improve our agencies and the crucial work of sheriffs. However, this week we are rivals,” said Sheriff Koutoujian. “I have no doubt that Sheriff Miyamoto will be donning Celtics green come next week as we hang banner 18 in the Garden.”

“Our only Green is Draymond Green,” said Sheriff Miyamoto. “I’ve already bought a blue and gold DubNation sweatshirt for Sheriff Koutoujian. I respect him and admire the work he’s done for his community but at the end of this series, we are hopeful that the trophy will stay in the Bay… the San Francisco Bay.”

Joking aside, the real beneficiaries will be the children of Boys and Girls Clubs in San Francisco and Middlesex counties.