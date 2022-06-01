Napolitano Clarifies Succession Process for Vacant Ward 3 City Councillor Seat

Special to the Independent

As the result of Ward 3 City Councilor Anthony DiPierro’s resignation, many residents have inquired about the succession process for the Ward 3 seat.

Everett Assistant City Clerk Peter Napolitano said that according to the City Charter, the person who finishes second in a city councillor ward election and qualifies with the correct percentage of votes received in the election, would be the eligible successor for any councilor who cannot complete the term.

Darren Costa finished second to DiPierro in the Ward 3 election last November, receiving 428 votes. Costa thus becomes the eligible successor for the seat.

The City Council will have to vote to confirm Costa’s nomination. The Council’s next meeting is June 13.