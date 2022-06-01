EHS Softball Clinches Share of GBL Crown

The Everett High softball team earned a share of the 2022 Greater Boston League (GBL) championship with a 12-0 victory at Somerville last Thursday in the season finale.

The triumph gave the Lady Crimson Tide a final record of 12-2 in the GBL and 16-4 overall. Coach Stacy Schiavo and her crew now are awaiting word of their final seeding and first round opponent for the upcoming MIAA Division 1 softball tournament.

THINGS ARE LOOKING UP: Everett batter Kristi Skane, catcher, and the home plate umpire all look skyward as a fly ball off Skane’s bat sails out of play during a previous game.

Everett’s star pitcher, Nicole Fucillo, tossed five innings (the contest was called after five and one-half innings because of the mercy rule), allowing just two hits, while fanning five and walking only one to earn her fifth shutout of the season.

After a scoreless first inning, Everett scored two runs in the second on a base hit by Alex Uga, which delivered teammates Gianna Masucci (who had reached on a base hit) and Ashley Seward (who was a courtesy runner for Fuccillo, who had reached on an error.)

The Lady Crimson Tide added three more markers in the third. After Jayla Davila reached first on a “slap” base hit and Kristi Skane doubled, Emilia Babcock laid down a nice bunt that allowed the speedy Davila to score.

Masucci then belted a deep drive hit over the head of the Somerville outfielder, scoring both Skane and Babcock.

Everett then put the game away with a seven-run rally in the sixth.

After Fuccillo drew a walk (Seward came in as a courtesy runner). Uga singled and Bryanna Mason drew a walk to load the bases for Emma Longmore, who came through with a single into the outfield, knocking in Seward, though Mason was thrown out at second.

However, Davila singled, delivering Uga, and Skane doubled, bringing around Longmore.

Kayley Rossi followed with another two-bagger, bringing in Davila and Skane. After Emilia Babcock reached on an error, Masucci closed out the game with another two-RBI double to end the game via the mercy rule.

The Everett defense made some key plays in the early innings before the offense got untracked.

In the first, after a two-out error placed a runner at first, catcher Rossi made a nice play on a bunt attempt, throwing out the Somerville batter at first.

In the second, after Somerville got its only two hits of the game, both of which came with two outs, second baseman Longmore handled a grounder and made the play to first to end the inning and the Somerville threat.

“We were a little flat in the beginning with our hitting,” noted Schiavo. “Our hitters finally adjusted to the slower ball speed than what we’ve been used to seeing and finally started hitting in the sixth inning.”

The MIAA was expected to announce its tourney schedule either last night (Tuesday) or today (Wednesday).

EHS Boys, Girls Finish Fourth at GBL; Gaskins, Pochot Champs

The Everett High girls and boys outdoor track and field teams both finished in fourth place at the Greater Boston League (GBL) Meet held last week across the Parkway at Chelsea Stadium.

The top performers for the Crimson Tide were Donovan Gaskins and Lilian Pochot, who claimed GBL championships in the discus and long jump.

Donovan’s discus spin of 116’-10” overwhelmed the opposition, with his nearest rival almost 10 feet shorter. Gaskins also scored six points with a third place in the shot-put with a throw of 43’-1” for a total of 16 points on the day.

Lilian won the long jump with a flight of 20’-1.75”, which was almost a foot longer than the second-place finisher.

Other point-scorers for the boys with top-six performances were: Richard Malloy, who took second in the 100 meter dash with a sprint of 11.55; Darryl Monvil, who finished in fourth in the 100 in 11.73; Matth Telson with a third in the 800 meter run in a clocking of 2:09.79; Joseph Murillo with a fourth in the shot with a toss of 38’-5”; Hector Guevara with a fifth place shot-put throw of 37’-8.75”; Reklov Lageroy with a sixth in the 200 dash in 24.79; Shinay Aristhene with a fourth in the 400 hurdles in 1:03.82; Fludjy Moise, who grabbed sixth in the 400 dash with a time of 56.84; and Seth Sylvain with a fourth in the javelin with a throw of 116’-8”.

In the relays, the 4 x 400 foursome of Reklov Lageroy, Samuel Desri-Mafouana, Matth Telson, and Fludjy Moise grabbed fourth place in a clocking of 3:57.86. The 4 x 100 relay quartet of Darryl Monvil, Donovan Gaskins, Lilian Pochot, and Richard Malloy took fifth place in a clocking of 47.97.

Altogether, the boys tallied 66 points, only four points behind third-place Malden. Revere won the meet with 128 points and Somerville was second with 125 points.

On the girls side, the top performers for the Lady Crimson Tide were Lakisha Kirnon and Rejeana Guillaume.

Lakisha grabbed second place in the 100 meter hurdles with a clocking of 19.01, third in the high jump with a leap of 4’-6”, and added a fourth in the long jump with a flight of 14’-10”. Altogether, Lakisha placed 18 points in the Everett column of the scoresheet.

Rejeana earned a second-place finish in the 200 meter dash with a clocking of 28.58 and took fourth in the high jump, crossing the bar at 4’-6”, to tally 12 points in the individual events.

Other point-scorers for Everett were: Alyssa Hurley, who grabbed third in the shot-put with a toss of 26’-11.5” and fourth in the javelin with a throw of 79’-4”; Layla Betancur-Cardona with a sixth in the shot with a throw of 25’-8”; Datchne Elysse with a sixth in the 100 dash with a sprint of 14.69; Ida Bittaya with a fourth in the 100 hurdles in 20.37; Jessica DeSouza with a fifth in the discus with a spin of 63’-2”; and Victoria Macao with a fifth in the javelin with a toss of 73’-10”.

In the relays, the quartet of Ida Bittaya, Reagan Guillaume, Yelsa Garcia, and Gitalia Boyce took third spot in the 4 x 100 with a time of 55.36. In the 4 x 400, the foursome of Victoria Macao, Nataly Anaya, Tanashia Johnson, and Selma Moutaouakkil finished fifth.

The Lady Crimson Tide totaled 57 points behind Revere (128 points), Chelsea (80), and Lynn English (64).

EHS Baseball Team Falls Short in Tourney Bid

The Everett High baseball team fell one game short in its late-season run to earn a berth in the post-season state tournament.

The Crimson Tide moved to .500 — the necessary mark to punch a ticket for a Journey to the Tourney — with a 9-6 triumph over Charlestown.

Everett capitalized on a bundle of Charlestown miscues, jumping out to a nine-run lead after two innings.

Adam Marshall led the way with a hit and three RBI, while Justin Longmore knocked in two more runs.

Junior Omar Marshall tossed four strong innings, allowing just one run.

That victory evened the Tide’s record at 9-9, but they were unable to attain the elusive 10th victory in a home-and-home series with Northeastern Conference rival Saugus.

In the first contest with the Sachems, after trailing by scores 1-0 and 2-1 in the early innings, Omar Marshall singled to bring in Brian Gibbs to tie the game at 2-2 in the third inning.

Unfortunately, anytime the Tide gained any momentum, Saugus was able to answer the call, putting up five runs in the top of the fourth. The Sachems were able to tack on a few more to put the game out of reach in the later innings for a 13-3 finale.

Adam Marshall and David Saia each led Everett with two hits apiece.

That left Everett at 9-10, with a do-or-die contest at Saugus in order to qualify for the state tournament.

However, the Tide could not get anything going offensively in the rematch, while Saugus belted out 12 hits to end Everett’s season, 12-0.

“I could not be more proud of each and every player on this team,” said EHS head coach Joel Levine. “They put us in a very good spot to try and qualify for the tournament, but we just came up a bit short.

“Winning three games in a row to get us back to .500 with two games to play was a huge step for these kids,” Levine continued. “We talk a lot about mental toughness, and it would’ve been very easy for them to lay down and allow the season to get away from us, but they did not.

“From top to bottom, senior to freshman, this was a very enjoyable team to coach,” Levine added. “Polite, respectful, appreciative, and hard-working are just a few words that I can use to describe them. We return seven starters and all but one of our pitchers, so I am looking forward to seeing what we can do next season.”