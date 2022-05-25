Sheriff Koutoujian Meets With AG Garland, And Federal Law Enforcement Leaders

Middlesex Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian was recently in Washington, D.C., where he participated in meetings with top federal officials regarding critical issues facing law enforcement across the country.

Sheriff Koutoujian – who is Immediate Past President of the Major County Sheriffs of America (MCSA) – joined a select group of national law enforcement leaders for meetings with Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Christopher Wray, DEA Administrator Anne Milgram and the heads of the ATF and U.S. Marshals Service. Local and county law enforcement leaders were invited to speak with federal officials about a range of issues including police and corrections reform; officer health and wellness; recruitment and retention; and gun violence.

“I was honored to be among this small group of law enforcement executives invited to meet with Attorney General Garland and our federal partners. It was a tremendous opportunity to share what we are seeing and doing here in Middlesex County,” said Sheriff Koutoujian. “These conversations and relationships are crucial to identifying best practices, formulating policy, directing resources and enhancing public safety in communities across the United States. I look forward to continuing our close collaboration with our federal partners both in Washington and right here in Massachusetts.”