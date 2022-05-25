Mike Sainristil Hosts Youth Football Clinic at Everett Stadium

“Did you guys have fun?” former Everett High football star Mike Sainristil asked the youth football players following the first of two sessions Sunday at Everett Memorial Stadium.

“Yes!” responded everyone who had the opportunity to participate in the youth football clinic under the leadership of Sainristil, a senior in the University of Michigan football program.

Mike Sainristil speaks to some of the many participants in the youth football clinic Sunday at Everett Memorial Stadium.

Sainristil joined with the Crimson Tide Pop Warner organization in hosting a youth football clinic. Despite 90-degree temperatures, close to 100 athletes attended the clinic, a testament to Mike’s popularity and the tradition of football excellence in the city.

Sainristil was happy to be back in the city where he became one of program’s greatest players in school history.

“It’s always a great feeling to come back home – I love it,” said Sainristil.

Sainristil was grateful for the warm reception from Everett families and pleased with the large turnout at the football clinic.

“I’m very appreciative of everyone that signed up,” said Sainristil. “It’s hot and it’s definitely more difficult on the younger players to be outside in the heat playing football. But they came out here, they’re having fun, and they got ice cream, snacks, and drinks. It’s just a great time.”

Sainristil said he will likely move from receiver to defensive back for the Wolverines this season. He played defensive back in Michigan’s Maize and Blue Spring Game.

“I have big plans for this season,” said Sainristil. “Hopefully it’s a great year. The spring game went really well. It felt good playing defense again. I felt comfortable. There are definitely techniques that I have to work on. I’ve been playing receiver since I got to college, so I have to get some things back in my toolbox in terms of defense.”

Sainristil said playing in the College Football Playoff versus Georgia in the Orange Bowl was a very memorable experience.

“It was the best thing ever,” said Sainristil. “As a little kid, you dream of stuff like that. Competing in the College Football Playoff was amazing. I got to play against a good friend of mine and a great teammate, Lewis Cine, so it was a great experience all around.”

Mike parents, Carlot and Raymonde Sainristil, assisted at the clinic.

“My parents are always going to be here for me,” said Mike. “They’re great.”

Michigan opens its 2022 season Sept. 3 against Colorado State. The Wolverines will travel to New Jersey to play Rutgers Nov. 5.