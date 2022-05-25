First ‘Bike to the Sea Day’ Ride Since the Pandemic Set for June 5

The 30th annual “Bike to the Sea Day” ride will start in Everett at 8 a.m. on Sunday June 5th. It is the first in-person “Bike to the Sea Day” group ride since 2019, the year before the pandemic shutdowns.

Much work has been done on the Northern Strand Community Trail since then and so most of the 20-mile ride to Nahant and back will be on the paved off-road rail trail. There is also a shorter 14-mile ride along the Northern Strand at the same time.

The ride starts at the Madeline English School, 105 Woodville Street, in Everett and travels through Malden, Revere, Saugus, and Lynn before stopping at the beach in Nahant. The return trip ends at the new House of Smoke BBQ restaurant, at 229 Centre St. in Malden, the former location of the Dockside Restaurant just outside of Malden Square on Route 60. The ride is expected to end before 1 p.m.

The registration fee includes lunch there, as well as a 2022 Bike to the Sea Day T-shirt. If you register before May 29, the cost is $25 per person or $35 per family. After May 29, the registration fee is $35 per person or $50 per family. If interested, register here.

The minimum age for riders is 8-years-old, unless on a tag-along or bike seat. Bicycle helmets are required for all participants. The ride usually includes police escorts at road crossings.

This year’s sponsors include the Lawrence and Lillian Solomon Foundation; Cycle Life Physical Therapy (Brendan O’Connor); Malden City Councilor Craig Spadafora; Steve Winslow and Helen Weitz; and Preotle, Lane & Associates. For more information, or to register, go to the “Bike to the Sea Day” ride registration page