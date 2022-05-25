DiPierro Resigns As Ward 3 Councilor: Deveney Steps Down As Communications Director

Ward 3 Councilor Anthony DiPierro and Everett Communications Director Deanna Deveney have resigned from their respective positions in city government.

DiPierro and Deveney had come under criticism for their insensitive remarks during a Zoom conversation among city officials.

Anthony DiPierro.

Mayor Carlo DeMaria issued “A Statement on “Community Healing” Monday in which he noted the dual resignations of DiPierro and Deveney.

“Recently we have been faced with inexcusable conduct of elected officials and City employees that violates the public trust,” said DeMaria. “These actions have caused deep pain in our community. I have spoken to and heard from residents, and we all believe that significant, visible action must be taken in order for true healing to begin.”

In a letter of resignation that DiPierro shared with the Everett Independent Monday, DiPierro wrote, “After taking time to reflect, I have decided to step down from my position as an Everett City Councilor, effective immediately. “My actions have clearly hurt a city that I love and am proud to call home. My resignation as Ward 3 Councilor will allow our community to continue its path of growth, without distraction.

“I take full responsibility for my actions, and encourage others who participated in this hurtful, insensitive banter, to also do the right thing and step down from their positions in city government.

“To all our residents, especially those who believed in me, I sincerely apologize.

“I am committed to being better. I will diligently educate and sensitize myself to the diversity and inclusion of all people, so that I will truly learn and grow from this sad experience.”

The resignations came as public demonstrations by Everett students and residents were held Monday in front of Everett City Hall protesting racism.

The City Council did not discuss the resignations at its meeting Monday. Councilor-at-Large Michael Marchese did comment on the issue before the meeting, stating the comments on the Zoom meeting were insensitive to all residents of the community.

“It’s unfortunate because Deanna was a pretty good quality worker and Anthony was a good councilor,” said Marchese. “I think he probably should have stepped down when this first happened, and it would have alleviated a lot of problems that we have in the city now. There’s a lot of reflection that must go on here. The Council must step up, stop arguing, and start acting like a Council. Hopefully, we as a community will start to come together a little bit.”