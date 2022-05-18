Former Everett Star Carlins Platel Signs With NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers

Carlins Platel, who helped lead the Everett High football team to the 2016 Division 1 state championship, has signed a free agent contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Platel played defensive back for the University of South Carolina football team in the 2021 season as a graduate transfer following an outstanding career at Division 2 Assumption College. After his senior season at Assumption (which was canceled due to the pandemic) Platel entered the transfer portal and received offers from South Carolina and Old Dominion, ultimately choosing to continue his career with the Gamecocks, who play in the Southeastern Conference.

Carlins Platel.

Platel received an invitation to the Steelers’ minicamp held this past weekend, and after an impressive performance, the 6-foot-1-inch, 205-pound defensive back was offered a free agent contract with the Steelers.

Former Everett head football coach John DiBiaso was excited about Platel receiving an opportunity to play professional football.

“That’s awesome – he’s a great kid,” said DiBiaso. “He played four seasons in our program and was a two-year starter at cornerback. He had a great career at Assumption and continued to excel at South Carolina, and now he has a shot at playing in the NFL. I wish him all the luck in the world.”

DiBiaso recalled that Platel was one of the leading tacklers in Everett’s 21-7 victory over Xaverian in the Super Bowl that was played before 6,000 fans at Manning Field in Lynn.

Former Crimson Tide standouts Lewis Cine (Minnesota Vikings) and Isaiah Likely (Baltimore Ravens) were selected in the NFL Draft in April.

Zamor Honored as Scholar-Athlete

Everett High School senior Ismael Zamor was selected as a National Football Foundation Jack Grinold Chapter Scholar-Athlete for the Class of 2022.

Zamor, an All-Scholastic defensive back and receiver for the Crimson Tide, was earlier to the Massachusetts State Coaches All-State Team.

Zamor, who has a 3.89 grade point average, will be continuing his career at Boston College.

Mikey Sainristil to Hold Football Camp Sunday

Michigan senior wide receiver Mike Sainristil will be holding a Versatility Football Camp this Sunday, May 22, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., at Everett Memorial Stadium.

Sainristil, who starred at Everett High School before joining the Wolverines’ program, will be instructing youths at the camp which will be free of charge.