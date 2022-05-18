City Partners With Everett Public Schools for Memorial Day Event

Special to the Independent

The City of Everett, in partnership with the Everett Public Schools, are pleased to announce a joint 2022 Memorial Day event will take place on Tuesday, May 24, at 6 p.m. at Glendale Park located on the corner of Elm Street and Ferry Street.

The event will be emceed by Everett Veterans Affairs Commissioner Jeanne Cristiano. The event will honor veterans of our armed services who have given the ultimate sacrifice to protect our country’s freedom. Guest speakers at the event will include Mayor Carlo DeMaria, State Senator Sal DiDomenico, Superintendent of Schools Priya Tahiliani, and State Representative Joseph McGonagle.

This evening of remembrance and reflection will feature special guest, Everett Police Department Sergeant John Michael Cristiano, who has recently returned home from serving in Iraq. He served in the 101st Division Field Artillery for the United States Army. The program will also include much anticipated performances from the award-winning Everett High School Band and Acapella group, as well as chorus groups from the Lafayette, Whittier, Parlin, and Webster Schools.

The City of Everett and Everett Public Schools invite residents to attend this Memorial Day event to remember our country’s fallen heroes and listen to patriotic songs performed by our City’s youth. All are welcome and encouraged to attend.