City Partners With American Red Cross for Successful ‘Sound the Alarm’ Program

The City of Everett, in partnership with the American Red Cross, National Grid, and the Everett Fire Department (EFD), held its “Sound the Alarm” program this past weekend. We would like to thank everyone who volunteered their Saturday to make this event an amazing success!

Participants installed smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors in participating Everett residents’ homes at no cost to them. There were 70+ volunteers, including the First Lady of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Lauren Baker, Everett residents, City workers, EFD personnel, American Red Cross and National Grid workers, that signed up to help install over 450 smoke alarms and 150 carbon monoxide detectors in more than 150 residences, throughout the City of Everett.

Due to their willingness to volunteer, we were able to help keep Everett residents much safer knowing they have working smoke alarms installed in their homes. Every day, seven people die in home fires. Ensuring homes have working smoke alarms can help change that and help end home fires. The time and effort everyone put in has made a huge impact on that statistic right here in Everett.

“It was truly remarkable to see so many people come together to help others in our community,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “I want to thank all of the organizers, sponsors, and of course all of the volunteers for their dedication and hard work. Due to their extraordinary efforts, Everett is now a much a safer place than it was the day before!”