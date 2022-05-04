Councilor Accused of Indecent Assault

Ward 4 Councilor Jimmy Tri Le pleaded not guilty at his appearance in Malden District Court last Thursday to a charge of indecent assault and battery on a female member of the City Council.

The incident allegedly happened at a St. Patrick’s Day party at the Schiavo Club where Le allegedly slapped the buttocks of the female councilor.

Jimmy Tri Le.

The court documents are private and the victim has asked that her name not be published.

The alleged victim has issued the following statement:

“It is incredibly frustrating and sad that in this day and age, women still have to justify how assault is not okay. Touching women inappropriately is not a joke, it is not business as usual, and it should not be normalized,” she said.

City Councilor Irene Cardillo, appearing in an interview on a Boston television station, said, “Speak out — there is zero tolerance. Women are not objects.”

Attorney Michael Kelly, who is representing Tri Le, said, “This is all politically-motivated.” Kelly also said that Tri Le did not wish to issue a statement.