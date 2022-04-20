Malden Catholic’s Principal, Rose Maria Redman, Accepts the Position at Bradford Christian Academy

Rose Maria Redman, Principal of Malden Catholic, has accepted the position of Upper School Principal at Bradford Christian Academy.

During her two years at Malden Catholic, Principal Redman has successfully led the school through the pandemic and accomplished the key strategic goal that the school had set forth for her which included aligning the curriculum and the overall experiences of MC’s Boys and Girls Divisions. Bradford Christian Academy has been led by interim Upper School Principal, Margaret Cottrell over the past year, and Mrs. Redman, who resides in Methuen, MA, will begin her new position at Bradford Christian Academy in Lawrence, MA on July 1, 2022.

Jeffrey P. Smith ’95 ‘P24, ‘P26, who is currently Malden Catholic’s Girls Division Leader, will be promoted to MC Principal on July 1, 2022. Smith began his professional career in education at Malden Catholic in 2000 and has held several leadership roles at the school including Leader of the COVID-19 Task Force, Assistant Principal, Social Studies Teacher, Head Football Coach and the Interim Director of Athletics and Facilities, for over the past 20 years. He is also on the Board at Xaverian High School in Westwood and serves as the Chair of the Education Committee. Smith has a Master of Education in School Administration from Emmanuel College and is currently enrolled in a Doctoral Program for Educational Leadership at the University of Wyoming.

“We are grateful for the contributions Rose Maria made to Malden Catholic. She has been instrumental in leading the growth and integration of our Boys and Girls Division and we wish her tremendous success in her new role at Bradford Christian Academy,” stated John K. Thornburg, Malden Catholic President. “With over two decades of significant contributions to Malden Catholic, Mr. Smith will be able to transition seamlessly into the new role.”

According to Rose Maria Redman, “I have enjoyed being part of the success Malden Catholic has experienced over the past couple of years, and I am grateful to the faculty, staff, and students who made me feel so welcomed.”

Victoria Kennedy, President and Head of School at Bradford Christian Academy commented, “We are delighted to have Rose Maria join Bradford Christian Academy. Her depth of experience as Principal at both Malden Catholic and at Presentation of Mary Academy, has made her the ideal person to lead our upper school at this time.”

Since 1932, Malden Catholic High School has shaped emerging leaders in our community, claiming a Nobel Laureate, a Senator, two ambassadors and countless community and business heads among its alumni. Annually, graduates attend some of the nation’s most renown universities including Harvard, Georgetown, Brown, Cornell, Tufts, Georgia Tech, Boston College and Amherst College. Foundational to student success is Malden Catholic’s codivisional model which offers the best of both worlds, single-gender academics during the day and integrated social and extracurricular opportunities after school. Malden Catholic is known in the community for its rigorous academics, SFX Scholars Program and award-winning STEM program (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) with electives such as Robotics and Engineering Design. Malden Catholic curriculum is designed to improve individual growth mindset, leadership principles, success outcomes along with integrating the Xaverian values of trust, humility, compassion, simplicity and zeal. https://www.maldencatholic.org/

Bradford Christian Academy has been uniting learning with purpose in the lives of students since 2004. Serving grades kindergarten through 12th, Bradford Christian Academy prepares students for college and life beyond with rigorous academics featuring small class sizes and individualized attention. Outside the classroom, Bradford Christian Academy offers students competitive athletics as members of the New England Private School Athletic Council (NEPSAC), a wide variety of performing and visual arts programs, and service opportunities locally and abroad. In 2018, Bradford Christian Academy became an AP Capstone Diploma granting school. Bradford Christian Academy graduates attend selective universities including Boston College, Bowdoin, Brown, Cornell, Georgia Tech, Holy Cross, Notre Dame, and Oxford University. Alumni serve in many fields including healthcare, business, technology, the arts, education, and ministry. https://www.bradfordchristianacademy.org/