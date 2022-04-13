News New Officers by Independent Staff • April 13, 2022 • 0 Comments Everett Police Department’s newest officers who were sworn in at last night’s council meeting. Pictured (left to right) are Officer Christopher Davidson, Mayor Carlo DeMaria, Officer Matthew Cafarella, Officer Robert Shields, Chief Steven Mazzie. Mayor Carlo DeMaria commented, “I want to congratulate the Everett Police Department’s newest Officers Matthew Cafarella, Christopher Davidson, and Robert Shields! I wish them the best of luck as they begin their new careers as one of Everett’s Finest! Thank you for choosing to protect and serve our great community!”