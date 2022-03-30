Show Us the Money: Councilors Stop National Grid Projects

Since National Grid owes the City of Everett more than $600,000 in payments, City Councilors refused to grant permission for the following work until the monies are paid at Monday’s night meeting of the City Council at The Everett Public High School on Elm Street.

The four following public hearings were delayed until the next meeting on April 11.

1. C017122

To all parties interested in the public hearing for Massachusetts Electric Company d/b/a National Grid and Verizon New England Inc, Massachusetts, wherefore it prays that after due notice and hearing as provided by law, it be granted a location for and permission to erect and maintain poles and wires, together with such sustaining and protecting fixtures as it may find necessary, said poles to be erected substantially in accordance with the plan filed herewith marked – Plan # 29672806 Elm St Everett Massachusetts.

2. C017222

To all parties interested in the public hearing for Massachusetts Electric Company d/b/a National Grid and Verizon New England Inc, Massachusetts, wherefore it prays that after due notice and hearing as provided by law, it be granted a location for and permission to erect and maintain poles and wires, together with such sustaining and protecting fixtures as it may find necessary, said poles to be erected substantially in accordance with the plan filed herewith marked – Plan # 29672806 Woodward St Everett Massachusetts

3. C017322

2. To all parties interested in the public hearing for Massachusetts Electric Company d/b/a National Grid and Verizon New England Inc, Massachusetts, wherefore it prays that after due notice and hearing as provided by law, it be granted a location for and permission to construct a line of underground electric conduits, including the necessary sustaining and protecting fixtures, under and across the public way or ways hereinafter named.– Plan # 30497018 Second St Everett Massachusetts.

4. C017422 Public Hearing/s/ Councilor John F. Hanlon, as President

To all parties interested in the public hearing for Massachusetts Electric Company d/b/a National Grid and Verizon New England Inc, Massachusetts, wherefore it prays that after due notice and hearing as provided by law, it be granted a location for and permission to erect and maintain poles and wires, together with such sustaining and protecting fixtures as it may find necessary, said poles to be erected substantially in accordance with the plan filed herewith marked – Plan # 30538098 Second St Everett Massachusetts.

Communications from His Honor the Mayor

All the appointments were unanimously approved except for Lucy Pineda. Councilor Stephanie Smith asked that this appointment be held up until the next meeting to make sure that all Election Commissioners have the correct staggered terms.

5. An order requesting the confirmation of reappointment of Amanda Harold to the Disability Commission for a term of three years expiring March 31, 2025

6. An order requesting the confirmation of the reappointment of Aimee Farrell to the Disability Commission for a term of two years expiring March 31, 2024

7. An order requesting the confirmation of the reappointment of Laura Evans to the Disability Commission for a term of one year expiring March 31, 2023

8. An order requesting the confirmation of the reappointment of Giuseppe Tozzi to the Board of Assessors for a term of three years expiring March 31, 2025

9. An order requesting the confirmation of the reappointment of Lucy Pineda to the Election Commission for a term of four years expiring March 31, 2026

An order recommending the appointment of Sgt. Joseph Gaff and Ptl. James MacGregor as Sworn Weigthers for the City of Everett’s Police Department Truck Inspection Unit for a one (1) year term expiring March 23.

Ferry Street Project

The City Council will be meeting with the Director of Engineering to give an overview of the pending Ferry Street

The resolution was signed by the entire council.The Councilors are looking for timelines of the project such as the start date and projected finish date of the project. The project is expected to last two years, and as Councilor Richard Dell Isola said, “this will be a real mess.”

Speed Limit

Councilors enrolled an ordinance calling for a city-wide 25 miles per hour speed limit in the City of Everett on any road that is not a state highway. The ordinance passed 9-0. Another reading and vote of the ordinance will be required before the speed limit becomes official.