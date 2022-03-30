News In Brief

City to Inventory Trees

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the City of Everett has partnered with PlanIt Geo – Urban Forestry Consulting and Software Powerhouse, to inventory over 8,100 trees in the City of Everett. Through the inventory process, each tree has been or will be numbered, pictured, identified by type, and listed by address. Additionally, a certified arborist will determine the condition of each of the trees.

Over the next few weeks, Everett’s Department of Public Works will be removing trees throughout the community that are rotted and dead. Once all of these trees are removed, they will be replaced with young, healthy, and vibrant trees. In the unusual situation where a tree is located under a power transformer, near power lines, or near water lines then the tree will be relocated to the closest possible position.

Over the course of the next 5 years, the City will be removing the oldest and most damped trees. These trees will be replaced with a wide variety of trees ranging from Callery pear to Eastern cottonwood. Through this endeavor, the City of Everett will be able to eliminate dead trees and replace upwards of 150 trees per year. While in this process, the City will ensure that all new trees are tracked in our new central database. As we continue to update this information, please don’t hesitate to reach out to Everett’s conservation agent, Tom Philbin at [email protected]