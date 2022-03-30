Everett Bank Names Leonard as New Chairman of Board

Everett Bank, an over 125-year old co-operative bank based in Everett, Massachusetts, announced the appointment of Dennis J. Leonard as the bank’s new Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Leonard previously served as Chairman of Everett Bank’s Finance & Audit Committee, and will now oversee the executive board, effective immediately.

“We are thrilled to elect Dennis to our executive board,” said Richard J. O’Neill Jr., president and CEO of Everett Bank. “Dennis has long been an important part of our financial team for more than six years, and we are confident that he will play a vital role in our executive leadership and growth going forward.”

Mr. Leonard has been the president of Delta Dental, the largest dental insurer in Massachusetts with over 2.5 million members, since 2011 and has served as the organization’s CEO since 2019. He previously held several senior leadership positions within the company, including chief sales officer, regional president and vice president of sales and marketing.

In addition, Mr. Leonard has over 40 years of combined experience in healthcare, including 16 years with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts. He also sits on the boards for five other institutions, including Merrimack College, Associated Industries of Massachusetts, The New England Council, Massachusetts Association of Health Plans, and Delta Dental Plans Association Board. Mr. Leonard also has significant ties to the City of Everett as a former Everett City Council member and president in 1985.

“It truly is an honor to serve on a team that is so committed to doing right by their customers and the greater Everett community,” said Leonard. “I hope to continue to be able to give back to this city that is very important to me and look forward to working with the executive board to ensure value and convenience to our customers.”

He is a graduate of Merrimack College with a bachelor of arts in political science, and also earned his master of business administration from Northeastern University.

To learn more about Everett Bank, please visit https://www.everettbank.com/.

Founded in 1890 by a group of local business owners and civic leaders in the City of Everett, Everett Bank is a co-operative bank proud to have more than a century of experience serving the individual and business banking needs of residents of Everett and its surrounding communities. Focused on fostering long-lasting relationships built on trust, commitment, and community, Everett Bank is determined to do “Right by you.” To learn more about Everett Bank, visit www.everettbank.com.