From the Mayor’s Office: Meet the Team: Christopher Hannon

Christopher Hannon is a Captain with the Everett Police Department and has worked for the City of Everett for 20 years.

What do you do in the City?

I am currently a Captain with the Everett Police Department overseeing Investigations.

What Is your favorite part about working for the City?

I like working in a team environment and working within the community.

What Is the biggest lesson you’ve learned from your role?

Treat others the way you want to be treated!

What do you like to do when you are not working?

I enjoy going to Patriots games and going to my children’s sporting events.