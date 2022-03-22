Everett Native in Miss Massachusetts, USA Pageant

Victoria A. Fabbo, MPH, RDN, LDN, Everett native and former Everett Huskies cheerleader will compete in this Saturday’s 2022 Miss Massachusetts, USA pageant. Fabbo, a registered dietitian, will represent Middlesex County at the event.

“I have wanted to be in a pageant since I was a little girl,” says Fabbo.

This year’s theme of “pageantry reimagined,” is one that resonates deeply with Fabbo. “I never thought I could be in a pageant because of my height,” she says. “Preparing for the 2022 Miss Massachusetts USA competition has given me confidence I never thought possible. From the interview prep to the importance of presenting yourself with a high level of confidence – this whole experience has reminded me that personal growth always comes from within.” It is a sentiment that Fabbo credits to longtime coach and mentor, Kristin Ciarlone-Fulton. Ciarlone-Fulton coached Fabbo for several seasons while she was an Everett Huskies cheerleader and passed away unexpectedly in 2021. “Kristin always called me Smiley so I’ll be holding her close to me while on the pageant stage.”

Currently a registered dietitian at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation & Nursing Center and TAG Virtual Wellness, Fabbo received her Master’s in Public Health with a specialization in Dietetics from the University of Massachusetts Lowell in 2019. She also holds a Bachelor’s of Science in Culinary Nutrition (‘16) as well as an Associate of Baking & Pastry (‘14) from Johnson & Wales University. When not counseling patients and providing nutritional assessments, Fabbo can be found on her Instagram page (@victoria_fabbo_rd) where she provides dietetic tips and tricks that followers can implement into their daily lives.

“The goal of my platform is to show people that healthy eating does not have to be overwhelming,” she says. “You can integrate positive nutritional habits while still eating the sweets you love so much.” If crowned Miss Massachusetts, Fabbo hopes to spread that message throughout the Commonwealth.

The 2022 Miss Massachusetts USA pageant will be held on March 26, at 7 p.m. and March 27,at 4 p.m. at the Burlington, Marriott. Supporters are encouraged to attend. More information can be found here.