News Briefs

Senior Nutrition Program Celebrates 50th Anniversary

This March, Mystic Valley Elder Services (MVES) joins the Administration for Community Living and senior nutrition service providers across the country to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the national Senior Nutrition Program.

Since 1972, the Senior Nutrition Program has supported nutrition services for older adults. Funded by the Older Americans Act, local senior nutrition programs serve as hubs for older adults (60 and older) to access nutritious meals and other vital services that strengthen social connections and promote health and well-being.

“Senior nutrition is now more important than ever,” says Angie Fitzgerald, Director of Nutrition Services at MVES. “Each year in the U.S., up to half of adults age 65 and older are at risk of malnutrition, and more than 10 million face hunger. In communities throughout the U.S. – including our communities – older adults sometimes lack access to the high-quality, nutritious food they need to remain healthy and independent.”

As part of the Senior Nutrition Program network, MVES’ Nutrition Services Program, including Meals on Wheels, helps older adults in our community by promoting healthy eating, decreasing social isolation, and improving health. “Our program also provides connections to home and community-based services that can support independence and overall well-being. We deliver 3,000 meals a day to our 11 communities and have 15 meal sites,” says Fitzgerald.

“My favorite dish is the Boulet (Haitian Meatballs). It reminds me of my childhood and how my mom used to make them. I am excited whenever they are on the menu!” says Meals on Wheels consumer Marie Gabrielle Gattereau.

For 50 years, senior nutrition services have helped create healthy, strong communities where all members can flourish regardless of their age. That is why MVES proudly recognizes this milestone anniversary of the national Senior Nutrition Program and its tremendous impact on the health and well-being of older adults in our community. Together, we look forward to another 50 years and beyond!

Learn more about our nutrition program and services by contacting us at 781-324-7705 or visiting mves.org.

Warmer Weather Warning: Be Mindful of Outdoor Smoking Hazards

With a week of warmer weather in the forecast, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey is asking residents to be mindful of the fire hazards when smoking outdoors.

“We’ve got some nice weather in the forecast this week, and after a long winter everyone wants to spend a little more time outdoors,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “If you still smoke, please be mindful of the fire hazards when you step out to smoke on a stairway, porch, or balcony.”

Fires often start when smokers drop butts in planters or near the side of buildings, where dried vegetation, mulch, or debris can catch fire. They can also start when cigarettes are ground out on railings, steps, or floors, allowing embers to drift and ignite flammable materials. In a densely built neighborhood, that fire can quickly spread to other buildings and put many people at risk.

“There are no smoke alarms on the outside of the house, so an exterior fire can grow to a dangerous size before anyone is aware of it,” State Fire Marshal Ostroskey said. “There’s no safe way to smoke, but if you must smoke then do it responsibly. Use a sturdy ashtray with water or sand and put it out, all the way, every time.”

The Department of Fire Services created a series of video and audio clips to promote the proper disposal of smoking materials on porches and balconies. They are available in English and Spanish for fire departments, fire educators, social service providers, and state or municipal agencies to use free of charge. Visit the DFS YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/DFSOSFM and view the Smoking Fire Safety playlist.

“Of all the smoking safety steps you can take, the most effective one is to quit,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “You’ll enjoy many more years of fresh air.”

Massport Celebrates Women in Construction Week

The Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) is celebrating Women in Construction Week and honoring the contributions of the women who have been involved in Massport’s construction projects. This week, pictures of some of the women who work in the Capital Programs and Environmental Affairs (CPEA) Department, which manages all construction projects at Massport, are on display throughout the terminals at Boston Logan International Airport.

“We thank the women of Massport for their hard work and dedication in all of our initiatives,” said Massport CEO Lisa Wieland. “Our goal at Massport is to embed diversity, equity, and inclusion into our organizational DNA. Celebrating Women in Construction Week is just one way we celebrate diversity and encourage more women to work in construction, architecture, engineering, and other related fields.”

According the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, women comprise only 11% of all the people working in construction and 27% of all people who provide architectural, engineering, and related services in 2021. By comparison, Massport’s CPEA Department, which manages all Massport construction projects–from the planning phase and design, to construction and maintenance, is comprised of nearly 40% women.

“I’m proud to say that a diverse group of women are part of the decision-making process in every construction project at Massport,” said Dr. Luciana Burdi, the first female Director of the CPEA Department. “A diversity of thought is important as we build world-class facilities that serve diverse people.”

Women in Construction Week was started by the National Association of Women in Construction in 1998 to raise awareness and celebrate the work of women in the construction industry across the country.