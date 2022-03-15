Mystic Valley Regional Charter School’s Swimmers Produce Great Results at State Meet

The Mystic Valley Regional Charter School’s (MVRCS) boys swim program capped off a historic season with an even more historic state championship meet that will live forever in Eagles swimming lore. Two weeks ago, the state contingent consisting of juniors Jeremy Cheng, Aiden Acuna-Rosa, Armando Indresano, Ramy El-Aafer, sophomore Jason Yan, grade 8 students Jaden Anthony and Dylan Phan produced performances for the ages. The Eagles concluded Division 2 states with a third place overall showing, leaving with seven top 5 finishes, and five Top 3 finishes. The third-place finish equaled the programs best overall showing as well.

MVRCS started off impressively swimming in the first heat, the 200 Medley Relay team of Cheng, Yan, Acuna-Rosa and Indresano sped out to a time of 1:39.77, the second fastest time by an MVRCS squad and good for a third place finish to perennial powerhouses Weston and Wayland. Indresano’s split of 21.48 anchored the team, and was second in the field only to Scituate’s Brian Hixson who would eventual be the champion later in the day in the 50 free.

With a quick turnaround, Acuna-Rosa was back in the water in the 200 freestyle, capitalizing on a strong last 50 to finish in 1:46.50, a new lifetime best and the second fastest time in team history for a second-place finish. The scoring continued as s Yan crushed his lifetime best in the 200 IM with a time of 2:06.52, dropping four seconds, and moving up significantly in the rankings to place 12th overall.

Indresano then kept the strong finishes going in the 50 freestyle, using a great turn and perfect finish, touching the wall at 22.35, a lifetime best and good for fifth place. In just 4 events the Eagles found themselves on the podium 3 times.

After a short break, Cheng was up for his first individual event of the day, the 100 butterfly, and he certainly delivered. Jeremy went stroke for stroke with Wayland’s Lucas Pralle and finished second with a new team record of 51.44, formerly held by former Mystic standout Jake Williams, who is currently team Captain at Bryant University.

Not to be outdone, Indresano was back up in the next sprint freestyle event, the 100. Utilizing a great last 25, he touched in 48.67, good for a 4th place finish, breaking the record held for the last six years by 2016 graduate Christian Kinnon.

The excitement continued to build as at that point MVRCS had crept up to second in the total point standings, something never done in Mystic Valley history. Heading into the 500 freestyle Acuna-Rosa continued an incredible day and one of the best junior year campaigns in history with another team record and third place finish in 4:50.93. The Eagles now had a strong hold on third place trailing only Weston and Wayland.

In the 200-freestyle relay, the phenomenal junior trio of Acuna-Rose, Indresano and Cheng, teamed up with rising star Anthony. Cheng and Indresano had the crowd buzzing with dual splits of 21.99 and 21.91 to have the maroon and gold in first place at the 100 mark. Anthony contributed with a lifetime best in the third leg, and Acuna-Rosa held on with a 22.25 split to secure a third place finish.

In the last individual race of the day for the Eagles, the 100 backstroke, Cheng completed a grueling double with only 10 minutes since his lead off leg in the 200 freestyle relay. Jeremy toughed it out for an eighth place finish in 56.11.

Finally, in the last relay of the day, knowing they needed to score any points to hold onto third place, the Eagles showed off some of their young talent as El-Aafer, Yan, Anthony and Phan teamed up for a 12th place finish. This secured an overall team placing of 3rd place. All 4 boys swam lifetime bests in the relay.

“Between the girls meet on Saturday and this performance on Sunday my voice is completely gone. The boys came on a mission, and I believe truly surprised the swimming world in Massachusetts. Aiden, Jeremy and Armando have put together a junior campaign never seen before in Mystic Valley history, and what is even more exciting is that we lose no points to graduation next year,” head coach Andrew DiGiacomo said. “It is always a lot of fun when everything comes together and I couldn’t be happier for these boys, this team, and this school. It was a phenomenal season and only sets us up to keep rolling into next year. For the last time I will say it, the future is bright.”