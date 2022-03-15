Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Everett Students on BC High Honor Roll

Seven Everett Residents were Named to Honor Roll at BC High for the second quarter.

Christian Topinio, High Honors (Class of 2022)

Christopher Affonso, High Honors (Class of 2024)

Cristian Salvador, High Honors (Class of 2024)

Ron Nguyen, High Honors (Class of 2025)

Colin Mastrocola, Honors (Class of 2022)

Lorenzo Possamai, Honors (Class of 2024)

Dante Salazar, Honors (Class of 2025)

For High Honors a Sophomore, Junior, and Senior must have at least a 3.80 quality point average and all grades “C+” or higher. Freshmen need a 3.6 quality point average and all grades “C+” or higher.

For Honors a Sophomore, Junior, and Senior must have at least a 3.20 quality point average and all grades “C-” or higher. Freshmen need a 3.165 quality point average and all grades “C-” or higher.

Boston College High School is a Jesuit, Catholic, college-preparatory school for young men in grades 7 to 12. Founded in 1863, the school enrolls approximately 1,500 students from more than 140 communities in eastern Massachusetts. For more information please visit bchigh.edu.