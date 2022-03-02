Everett Bank Appoints Migliozzi and Lynch to Leadership Positions

Everett Bank, an over 125-year old co-operative bank based in Everett, Massachusetts, has announced the appointment of John Migliozzi to executive vice president and head of commercial banking and mortgage, and Cary Lynch to senior vice president and head of retail banking. Through their new roles, Migliozzi and Lynch will strengthen the bank’s customer relationships and grow its asset portfolios.

“We are energized by the additions of John and Cary to our senior leadership team,” said Richard J. O’Neil Jr., president and CEO of Everett Bank. “With their great depth of experience in finance, they are well positioned to usher in an exciting new era of growth for Everett Bank, while always staying true to our mission to do right by our customers.”

Migliozzi brings over 25 years of experience to Everett Bank. Reporting to O’Neil, Migliozzi will oversee the commercial and residential lending divisions. He will be entrusted with managing the existing real estate portfolio of $520 million and work to build up assets in the coming years. Before joining Everett Bank, Migliozzi managed commercial and residential real estate lending as East Boston Savings Bank’s executive vice president and senior lender.

“Everett Bank’s local community feel and customer-first approach set it apart from the competition and immediately attracted me to this role and opportunity,” said Migliozzi. “I am thrilled to join an organization that prioritizes high-touch customer service, and I am committed to continuing that reputation as we continue to build the future of Everett Bank.”

As an industry veteran with over 35 years of retail managerial experience, Lynch will also report directly to O’Neil with the goal of enhancing marketing strategies and improving the branch and digital delivery channels, all while maintaining a strong focus on the execution of exceptional customer service. Prior to joining Everett Bank, Lynch served as senior vice president and director of retail sales and service at Century Bank, headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts, where he managed the branch network and supervised the retail operations and analytics team.

“Joining such a driven and dedicated team is an honor,” said Lynch. “In this newly created role, I am looking forward to enhancing our approach to providing tailored financial solutions and exploring new ways to meet and exceed our customers’ expectations.”

In addition to the appointments of Migliozzi and Lynch, Everett Bank brought on Brian DeVenne as the business development officer. Serving under Lynch, DeVenne will represent Everett Bank in the community and be tasked with acquiring and developing new business and customer relationships. He joins from Century Bank, where he served as the branch manager for the Everett location. Prior to working at Century Bank, DeVenne was a business development officer for Citizens Bank.

To learn more about Everett Bank, please visit https://www.everettbank.com/.

Founded in 1890 by a group of local business owners and civic leaders in the City of Everett, Everett Bank is a co-operative bank proud to have more than a century of experience serving the individual and business banking needs of residents of Everett and its surrounding communities. To learn more about Everett Bank, visit www.everettbank.com.