Everett’s Kabamba Wins Lowell Golden Gloves Tournament Title

Everett’s Gilbert Kabamba has captured the first title of his young boxing career.

Kabamba, a 6-foot-3-inch, 250-pound heavyweight, won the Lowell Golden Gloves Massachusetts title and now begins his quest for the New England Golden Gloves championship.

Lowell Golden Gloves champion Gilbert Kabamba (second from right), pictured with his coach, Dennis Willcox, and two other boxers from the Broadway Boxing Club in Everett, Thomas Shen and Shea Willcox.

Kabamba, 20, had a 3-0 record in the 203-pound heavyweight division and will be fighting Paul Casey of Bloomfield, Conn., in the quarterfinals of the New England Tournament Thursday at Lowell Auditorium.

“Gilbert won two unanimous decisions and a split decision,” reported Dennis Willcox, coach with Joe Ricciardi at the Broadway Boxing Club in Everett, where Kabamba does his training.

Kabamba, a two-time Super Bowl football champion at Everett High School, has been generating some excitement in the tournament with his speed and powerful punching.

“Gilbert is progressing very well on the amateur circuit,” said Willcox. “The plan is to keep Gilbert in the amateurs for two more years before turning pro.”

Kabamba and Broadway Boxing Club stablemate Shea Willcox will be competing in the Sugar Bert Championships March 5 in Georgia.